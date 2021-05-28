Clean up underway after Shawnee apartment hit by lightning

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Clean up is underway after a lightning bolt hit a Shawnee apartment building Thursday night. 

“It felt like it hit right on top of our apartment,” said resident Kim Colwell. “It was like such a boom that it popped my ears.”

This happened Thursday night at the Aldridge. 

“It felt like the building shook, and this building is so sturdy,” said Colwell. 

Lightning hit the top of the building, forcing bricks to tumble all the way down, hitting at least one car that was in the parking lot.

The property manager says they don’t have many other details, but contractors were out Friday to asses the damage. 

“It is safe here. We have talked to the fire department, and everybody is safe,” said property manager Chrystal Easley. 

Contractors tell KFOR there is some roof damage, and it could be tens of thousands of dollars in repairs. 

Easley is just glad no one was injured. 

“Right now, we’re just very thankful that no one was hurt,” she said. 

Be sure to get fresh headlines delivered to your inbox weekday mornings! You can also sign-up for breaking email alerts! KFOR.com/Newsletters

Although it was scary for residents, they’re also glad it didn’t end worse. 

“I’m relieved! Because it was scary!” said Colwell.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report