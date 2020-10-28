Cleanup begins in metro neighborhoods now covered with tree damage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the ice starting to melt, splintered trees and branches are seen all across the metro.

“Right now, my main concern is getting that tree limb off of my power line to try and save it,” said Emma Lancaster, who has trees laying on power lines in her backyard.

Decades-old trees are split in half, streets are covered with debris and power lines are barely hanging on.

“It is absolutely devastating. That’s what I loved about this neighborhood, are all of the established trees. I’m hoping we can save as much as possible, but it’s hard to tell at this point,” Lancaster said.

Thankfully, Lancaster still has power at her house, but a tree in her backyard lying on a power line could change that.

That’s why people like Kyle Taylor are lending a hand, hoping to keep other limbs from falling on lines in The Village.

“I feel kind of guilty. I still have power, so I can’t sit at home and enjoy my heat while everybody else is suffering,” Taylor said.

A few blocks over in Nichols Hills, a pair of teens were seen doing the same – cleaning their own driveway but also lending a hand to clear a neighbor’s.

“Kind of just started today, like maybe an hour ago. Had to clear the driveway out, make sure we could get our cars out,” said Will Margo, who was cleaning a driveway with his brother Sam.

And the cleanup across town could take weeks, even months.

Homeowners left heartbroken to see these tree-covered communities changed.

“The temperature is up, but weight is still breaking the branches off,” said John Roach who lives in Northeast Oklahoma City.

“The trees and their dense foliage add a lot to the community,” said Nathan Anders, who lives in The Village. “To take that away is definitely a big deal.”

A lot of these communities like The Village, and also areas in Oklahoma City, are asking residents to just pile their debris on the curb so the city could come by and pick it up.

