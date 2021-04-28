Cleanup underway in Pauls Valley after tornado causes damage in Southern Oklahoma

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – “My whole life was in here,” said long-time Pauls Valley resident Eddie Menefee.

It’s been heartbreak and cleanup for Menefee and his family Wednesday.

“I don’t know where to start digging,” he said.

His family property, that they’ve owned since 1903, was torn up by a tornado Tuesday night.

“The wind was blowing real hard, and it got louder and louder,” he said.

Menefee and his wife were asleep when the storm started.

“I’d venture to say it lasted two minutes… maybe, if that long,” he said.

By the time it was over, two of his barns, his office, and his woodshop were all gone.

“Stepped outside and saw that I’d lost basically my whole little world,” said Menefee, “67 years of my life.”

He says seeing it with broken trees and pieces of metal strewn out for acres was devastating.

“I had a good cry when I saw the one here at the house,” he said.

He says thankfully, the storm didn’t do any major damage to the house where his family, including his two grandsons, were sleeping.

“We’ll survive it, we’ll salvage some of it, just thank God that the house is still here and the family’s good,” he said.

Garvin County Emergency Management told News 4 early Wednesday up to 8 buildings were damaged.

They also tell us no injuries were reported.

As for Eddie and his family, they’re glad it didn’t end worse.

“Go forward… we can’t go backwards, we gotta go forwards,” he said.