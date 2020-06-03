Clear your warrants at a reduced cost in Norman during penalty reduction program

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Norman Municipal Courts are offering to clear warrants at a reduced cost without fear of arrest during a penalty reduction program through the month of June.

“We are offering a window of opportunity for individuals with warrants to clear their record. Failure to address these matters creates the constant possibility of being jailed. For example, an individual driving with a warrant may be stopped by police for a minor traffic violation but once the officer discovers the outstanding warrant by running their record, will be immediately arrested and jailed, if unable to post bond,” said Presiding Judge David Poarch.

Anyone with an outstanding warrant can participate in the program with a cost savings of about $400, depending on the ticket type. All fines and costs assessed on Failure to Appear charges will be waived by the Norman Municipal Court during this forgiveness period; however, the fines and costs related to the underlying charges will not be waived.

“A warrant may be issued for a variety of reasons, including failure to appear in court for a scheduled court date or failure to pay all fines and costs assessed by the judge,” said Court Administrator Ronda Guerrero. “If someone’s unsure if their ticket or warrant qualifies we encourage them to just come in or give us a call to check.”

If you are interested in the program, you can call 405-366-5325 or visit the Municipal Court, 201-B West Gray Street, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

To confirm if you have an outstanding warrant or citation, you check the Norman Municipal Court webpage. You can change the search criteria to search by name and date of birth or driver’s license to locate any outstanding citations.