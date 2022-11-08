OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board say Oklahoma death row inmate John Hanson’s clemency hearing set for Nov. 9 will be rescheduled as he currently remains in federal custody.

Hanson is currently serving a life sentence in a federal prison in Pollock, Louisiana for a string of armed robberies. However, he was sentenced to death in Oklahoma for the murder of two people in Tulsa County back in 1999.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons (BOP) recently denied Attorney General John O’Connor and Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler’s request to transfer Hanson to Oklahoma for his clemency hearing as well as his execution scheduled for Dec. 15.

Kunzweiler said federal officials refused to relinquish custody as it was not in the public’s best interest.

O’Connor asked the bureau to reconsider – and asked for a response by October 24, but no one with the BOP replied.

O’Connor and Kunzweiler have since filed a lawsuit against the BOP for custody of Hanson to carry out his sentence.

Oklahoma reinstated executions back in 2021, around the same time the White House issued a moratorium on federal executions.

Oklahoma law requires an inmate’s clemency hearing be on or before the 21st calendar day preceding the scheduled execution date.