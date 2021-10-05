Clemency hearing set for Oklahoma man convicted of prison worker’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The first death row inmate who is scheduled to be executed since 2015 will have his clemency hearing on Tuesday.

John Marion Grant was convicted and sentenced to death for the murder of Gay Carter, a kitchen supervisor at an Oklahoma prison.

At the time of the murder, Grant was serving a prison sentence for robbery.

Court documents say that Grant stabbed Carter 16 times in the back at the Dick Conner Correctional Center.

His execution was initially scheduled for Dec. 4, 2014, but was stayed following a review of Oklahoma’s lethal injection protocol.

His execution is now set for Oct. 28, 2021.

Grant’s attorneys are asking the court to change his sentence to life without parole, saying his trial was “extremely flawed where crucial facts about his crime were never explored or presented to the jury.”

His attorneys say the jury never knew that Grant and Carter were involved in a relationship, and that Grant killed Carter in the heat of passion due to their relationship ending.

They say Grant also tried to kill himself, but guards were able to stop him.

“To this day, Mr. Grant cannot believe what he did,” court documents read.

His attorneys say that the jury didn’t hear about his childhood, which was filled with neglect and abuse while in state custody.

They also claim that one of Grant’s trial attorneys was disbarred for conduct that was going on during his trial. They add that his two attorneys married and divorced each other in the course of preparing for his trial. In their affidavits, they wrote that there was a breakdown in communication between them that affected their competence to represent Grant.

If the board votes for clemency on Tuesday, the case will then head to Gov. Stitt’s office.