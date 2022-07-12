OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has scheduled clemency hearings for six death row inmates.

The hearings are set as follows:

James Coddington – July 26

Richard Glossip – August 10

Benjamin Cole – September 27

Richard Fairchild- October 12

John Hanson – November 9

Scott Eizember – December 7.

Those death row inmates are scheduled to die by lethal injection, beginning in August and occurring every month through December.

The board’s announcement comes just one month after Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor filed a motion to set execution dates for 25 inmates.

Oklahoma has a controversial history when it comes to using drug cocktails to carry out death sentences. Executions that caused death row inmates to suffer excruciating pain before dying led to executions being put on hold in 2015.

State officials adopted a plan to use nitrogen gas to execute inmates, but jettisoned that idea and decided to resume executions using the same three-drug lethal injection protocol used during flawed executions in 2014 and 2015. The cocktail consists of midazolam, a sedative, vecuronium bromide, a paralytic, and potassium chloride, which stops the heart, according to the Associated Press.