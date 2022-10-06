OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Attorneys have filed a clemency petition for an Oklahoma death row inmate who is scheduled to be executed next month.

Richard Fairchild, who lived in Del City, was sentenced to die for the brutal 1993 beating death of his girlfriend’s three-year-old son, Adam Broomhall.

His attorneys say that Fairchild has significant brain damage due to repeated head trauma he received as an amateur boxer and as a result of being abused as a child. However, they argue that evidence of his brain damage was not presented at trial.

“Mr. Fairchild is now suffering from the effects of major mental illness, namely schizoaffective disorder, leaving him tortured with continued delusions. His psychosis has been confirmed over the course of years by Oklahoma’s Department of Corrections and often goes untreated. Mercy is now fitting,” said his attorney Emma Rolls, Oklahoma First Assistant Federal Public Defender.

As a result, they have filed a clemency petition with the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

His clemency hearing will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Fairchild is scheduled to be executed on Nov. 17, 2022.