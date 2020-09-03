Clerk shot, killed at Oklahoma City gas station

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they are searching for a suspect connected to a deadly shooting in western Oklahoma City.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to the 7-Eleven near S.W. 15th and Mustang Rd. following a reported shooting.

Initial reports indicate that a female clerk was involved in an altercation with a man in the parking lot.

At some point, the man pulled out a gun and shot the clerk several times.

Sadly, the clerk was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.

