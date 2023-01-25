OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City store clerk survived an attack after using an office supply item.

It happened at the 7/11 located in the 4000 block of NW 39th Street Sunday.

“A female clerk said that a male came in that she recognized from previous cases where he had shoplifted, and she had banned him from the store,” said Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Knight told KFOR Shane Gooden tried to steal a bag of candy before two clerks wanted to stop him.

“When she confronts him, she tells him, you can’t do that, and he’s got to pay for the candy,” said Knight. “He became very aggressive and violent.”

Gooden allegedly struck the woman with his fist several times. That’s when Knight said she grabbed a three-hole punch and hit him with it.

“It’s an upsetting, frightening, and possibly dangerous situation for the store clerk when this happened,” said Knight. “She did everything right. She did what it took to get out of that situation, notified the police, gave a good description of the suspect, and even knew his name.

Knight said that information made it easier for the police to locate Gooden.

“Residents there pointed out the vacant apartment that it appeared he’d been staying in and, sure enough, then made the entry,” said Knight. “They found him inside.”

Gooden faces robbery charges. He was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.