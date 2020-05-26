Clerks hold down alleged robbery suspect until police arrive

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is in custody after he allegedly tried to rob a convenience store in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 9:30 p.m. on May 24, Oklahoma City police officers rushed to the Checkers, located in the 1400 block of N. Lottie Ave., following a call about an armed robbery.

When they arrived, officers saw that 45-year-old Scott Jenkins was being held down on the ground by two men.

“I noticed [Jenkins] had scratched (sic) all over his back and also had a knot on the side of his face,” the arrest affidavit noted.

After walking inside the store, officers noticed that money was “scattered all over” behind the counter.

According to the arrest affidavit, Jenkins walked behind the counter and tried to grab money from the cash register and one of the clerks.

At that point, both clerks worked to stop Jenkins from leaving and even grabbed a wooden bat to prevent him from getting away.

After being taken to a hospital to be checked out, Jenkins allegedly pushed a nurse into a wall.

Jenkins was arrested on first-degree robbery and assault and battery upon an emergency medical provider.

Scott Jenkins