NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a mailbox was damaged by fireworks in Noble.

According to officials, deputies were called to the area of 108th St. and Maguire Rd. in Noble where it was determined that someone had placed fireworks inside a mailbox.

Fireworks placed in mailbox. Image courtesy Cleveland Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the fireworks had went off and caused major damage to the mailbox.

Damaged mailbox. Image courtesy Cleveland Co. Sheriff's Office.

If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Co. Sheriff’s Office at 405-701-8888 or Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-7867.