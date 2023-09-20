UPDATE @ 6:22 p.m. – The Cleveland County Sheriff officials have confirmed, there was a fight/ incident with several juveniles. Deputies are still on scene. No further information has been provided at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – McIntrye Law Chopper 4 is headed to the scene in Norman at the Allen Couch Juvenile Center on Tecumseh Road.

The facility is said to be on lockdown after a 9-1-1 call came from the building.

No additional information on the cause of the lockdown is available.

This is a developing story.