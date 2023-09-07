CLEVELAND CO., Okla. (KFOR) – A slain deputy in Cleveland County has been laid to rest on today as friends and family celebrate her life and accomplishments.

Jordan Cannon, according to police officials was shot and killed by her husband, who was also a Cleveland County Deputy. According to the incident report, officers were called to a domestic disturbance/possible shooting in the 10900 block of SW 30th St. just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say she and her husband, Deputy Vaughn Cannon, were in a heated argument when Vaugh shot and killed Jordan.

Jordan Reed Cannon. Image courtesy Okarche Police Department.

Today friends, family and co-workers gathered at Crossroads Church in South Oklahoma City to remember Jordan. Sheriff Chris Amason says, Jordan meant a lot to the community and everyone is heartbroken.

Jordan leaves behind a 17-year-old son and two stepchildren.

Vaughn Cannon, her husband remains locked up on a first degree murder complaint.

