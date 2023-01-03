CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Cleveland County Sheriff’s Officer found himself trapped in a very unique situation while conducting a traffic stop on last week.

Deputy Patrick Sheriff approached a truck, that suddenly backed into his patrol vehicle and then sped away. He chased the suspect until he finally stopped, but once again, the individual backed into his vehicle, with Sheriff still inside.

The suspect then crashed out and bailed on foot. Our investigators were able to track him down at an apartment in Bethany, where he was arrested and now faces several charges.

The Deputy Sheriff’s injuries were not life-threatening.