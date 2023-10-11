UPDATE @ 7:40 P.M.

Lt. Brooke Gaines with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office confirms that one person is dead and three others have been arrested after an attempted robbery at a residence near 148th and Cemetery Rd.

Two people with gunshot wounds showed up at the Sooner Country Store.

CCSO says deputies arrived at the Sooner Country Store and then were led to the original scene where the suspects were taken into custody.

ORIGINAL STORY

NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – McIntrye Law Chopper 4 is over the scene of a possible shooting near 117th Street and Maguire Road. There’s a heavy police presence in the area as the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office continues their investigation.

News 4 has a crew on the ground headed to the scene.

No further information has been released.