CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says the passenger of a reported stolen vehicle was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning after the driver fled a traffic stop near Norman.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy pulled over a white Ford F-250 with obscured plates and a malfunctioning brake light on State Highway 9 around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

After relaying the vehicle’s plate number to dispatch, the deputy approached the driver, who was later identified as 28-year-old Trenton Davis.

When the deputy asked for identification, Davis provided a false name and claimed his license had been recently stolen. Officials say the female passenger in the vehicle also presented false identification.

Once back in the patrol car, dispatch informed the deputy the vehicle information matched a stolen vehicle report from Pontotoc County. The deputy then requested backup.

While waiting for a second officer, the deputy said the driver became agitated and fled the stop, speeding through nearby neighborhoods.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy continued the pursuit until the suspect vehicle was obscured by dust kicked up on the road. The deputy then ended the chase around 2:30 a.m.

At approximately 2:35 a.m., a crash was reported east of 192nd Avenue near Alameda Street. Two deputies and a supervisor responded and discovered the stolen vehicle in a creek bed on the south side of the road in three pieces.

Davis was found lying in a field, conscious and breathing, with swelling on his

forehead and complaints of pain in his right hip and leg. The female passenger was found lying

in the creek bed with a significant head wound.

Deputies administered on-site medical aid until the Norman Fire Department arrived and pronounced the female passenger dead at the scene.

Davis was transported to OU Medical for treatment.

According to the sheriff’s office, the identity of the female victim remains undetermined.

Charges have not yet been filed.