NEWALLA, Okla. (KFOR) – Cleveland County Sheriff Department confirms that a tip about child pornography has led to an arrest.

According to investigators, Luis Jurado-Ruiz is accused of uploading files to a social media platform. In addition, authorities say the victim in this case appears to be under the age of ten. Deputies say they found evidence during a search of a home in Newalla.

Jail records show Jurado-Ruiz now faces counts of possessing and distributing child pornography.