CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Lisa Gould.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, Gould currently has a $25,000 warrant for her arrest regarding a child neglect case from March.

Authorities say Gould was in charge of watching a two-month-old boy who was found to be very underweight, dehydrated and in critical condition.

The boy’s mother, Victoria Bolton, was arrested back in March after he was taken to a hospital and claimed she left him the the care of her three roommates.

Bolton admitted to investigators she had smoked methamphetamine when she was five months pregnant with her son and said her roommates would also smoke methamphetamine around her child and believes one of them slipped drugs into his bottle.

Despite those claims, records show Bolton still allowed her roommates to care for the child.

Officials encourage anyone who has seen Gould or may know where she is to call 405-701-8888 or contact Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-701-7867.