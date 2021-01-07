Cleveland County agencies to host drive-thru chili supper that will benefit families in need

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Cleveland County agencies will host the 45th Annual Chili Supper Benefit to raise proceeds for a nonprofit that helps families in need.

The Norman Police Department, Norman Fire Department, University of Oklahoma Police Department and Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office are partnering to put on the benefit, which will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, according to a Norman police news release.

The benefit supper will be drive-thru only in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drive-thru will be at 111 N. Berry, in Norman.

“Tickets are a minimum donation of $5 each and can be purchased in advance at the Norman Police Department, 201 W. Gray Street, Building B. To go portions can also be purchased at the drive-through event,” the news release states.

All money raised will go to the Cleveland County Christmas Store, a local non-profit that helps low-income families shop for food, toys and household goods each holiday season.