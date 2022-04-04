CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – After spending weeks in turmoil over the proposed turnpike expansion project, Cleveland County residents feel like they’re finally catching a break.

“It’s just one more step, that’s how I look at it,” said Dave Moore, a Norman resident. “This thing needs to be put to rest permanently… The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority needs to stop its arrogant, belligerent, and antagonistic plans to shove unneeded and unwanted toll roads down the throats of Oklahoma citizens.”

Dozens of residents packed the room at the Cleveland County Board of County Commissioners meeting Monday afternoon. At the meeting, the board approved a resolution opposing the project that would add a new turnpike along Indian Hills Road, connecting Newcastle to Norman and extend the Kickapoo Turnpike west of Lake Thunderbird.

Residents fear this project could destroy hundreds of homes.

The resolution says, “The Cleveland County Board of Commissioners cannot, in good faith, on behalf of the public trust, condone construction of the Access Oklahoma Project Plan.”

“We’re going to be a part of this with you,” said Darry Stacy, one of the three commissioners.

The resolution also asks the OTA to “conduct a more extensive and comprehensive due diligence phase before finalizing alignment of the OTA South Extension Turnpike.”

“It’s great to see people in positions of authority and our leaders say, ‘yes, we want to be with you,’” said Moore.

The OTA was not at Monday’s meeting, but tells KFOR it agrees there is more research to be done.

“This resolution really recognizes the importance of impact studies which we agree [with].They are very important to make sure that we are avoiding, minimizing, mitigating any impacts and all impacts to the environment, to the people, to businesses to everything,” said Jessica Brown, with the Oklahoma Transportation Cabinet.

However, she said the OTA still stands by the turnpike being necessary.

“The annual average daily traffic and how much it has grown exponentially in the last several decades,” said Brown. “We have to do something. We believe this route is our pathway to relieving that congestion.”

According to Brown, the OTA still does not have an estimate for how many homes could be impacted by this project.