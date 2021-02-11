Cleveland County COVID-19 vaccine appointments postponed due to weather

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Cleveland County Health Department will be postponing upcoming vaccine appointments.

The health department announced that vaccine appointments scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15 at Sooner Mall have been postponed to Saturday, Feb. 20.

Clients who were scheduled for their vaccine appointment on the 15th are rescheduled for the same time at Sooner Mall on Feb. 20.

Officials say clients will receive an email with these details included.

These clients do not need to book another appointment through the state’s portal.

