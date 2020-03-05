Cleveland County deputies deal with numerous electioneering calls on Super Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) - The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office says it had to deal with a major case of electioneering on Super Tuesday.

Cleveland County Sheriff Todd Gibson says his office had to send 15 deputies to 21 different polling locations after his office received around 40 calls reporting electioneering throughout the county.

He says his deputies would petitioners that they had to stay back at least 300-feet but that didn't last long.

“The people taking the petitions would comply," Sheriff Gibson said. "Then we would get reports that they were immediately right back to where they were.”

Officials told KFOR that all of the calls were involving petitioners for State Question 805. That's a sentencing reform petition that organizers say would end the use of sentence enhancement for non-violent offenses.

Officials say just because it wasn't for something on this ballot that doesn't make it OK.

“That potential state question could be voted on this calendar year," Gibson told KFOR. "That’s what would specifically make it electioneering.”

KFOR reached out to "Yes on 805" for comment on the complaints:

“Yes on 805 has a robust signature collection effort underway that consists of both volunteers and paid petitioners who all go through extensive training. We are well on our way to collecting the number of signatures needed to ensure sensible sentencing reform is on the 2020 ballot. We take any form of electioneering and compliance seriously and will continue to ensure our signature gatherers adhere to Oklahoma law.” 'Yes on 805' President Sarah Edwards

The sheriff's office didn't issue any citations but says it did give several written warnings.

Officials say not only was what they were doing against the law, but the sheriff's office was having to pull resources from other areas to answer the number of calls coming in.

“We have civil deputies that are also working throughout the day. We have transport, warrants, courthouse deputies," Gibson said. "All these different divisions had to stop what they were doing, school resource deputies had to stop what they were doing and go handle the value of calls we were receiving.”

The SQ 805 petition has until March 25th to gather around 178,000 signatures.