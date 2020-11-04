Cleveland County deputies investigate shooting near Indian Hills, victim taken to hospital

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An adult victim was taken to a hospital following a shooting in Cleveland County on Wednesday.

Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the area of Valley View Road and Rolling Meadows near Indian Hills.

When they arrived they found one person with a gunshot wound. The severity of the victim’s injuries is not currently known.

Deputies detained a person for questioning.

No further information was provided.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division.

