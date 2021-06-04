Cleveland County deputies investigating after property owner finds dead body near burned vehicle

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near a burned vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

“I was just coming down yesterday evening to mow some of the property and had seen a body laying there,” said property owner Rich Rider.

And just feet away, a car that Rider says he’s never seen before.

“No relation. Not tied to us in any way shape or form,” Rider said. “The car was completely burned. The rubber was off the wheels. It was burned bad all the way.”

Rider quickly called 911. Yellow tape was covering much of the property on Friday afternoon.

KFOR was there as the charred vehicle was hauled off. The Sheriff’s Office is asking us not to show it.

“You don’t expect that whenever you’re coming down to mow or just on your own property,” Rider said.

Rider says he believed the body had been there at least a week, adding he hadn’t driven through this part of his property in the last two weeks.

“I live over the hill and I have a trail that goes through the woods to get from this property to my property,” Rider said. “I’m pretty confident that’s how he got down here.”

And while he says he doesn’t know who the person is, he believes he may know what happened. He says a neighbor knocked on his door earlier this week, with a missing person flier in hand.

“Just my own suspicion, I’m pretty confident though, he’s tied to the house next to me,” Rider said.

For now, he just hopes the Sheriff’s Office is able to bring closure to him as well as the person’s family.

“Since 2010, we’ve had quite a few instances like this. We had a tornado come through here. A family member lost their life during that. My dad got murdered over here. We’re really a good family but we just have bad luck,” Rider said.

We did speak with the Sheriff’s Office Friday morning. They tell us they are planning to send out more details, as well as body camera footage.