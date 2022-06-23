CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office wants community members to beware of a warrant scam.

Officials warned that residents are receiving texts and phone calls from someone claiming to be with the Sheriff’s Office.

The scammer tells the resident that if they don’t call them back then a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

Sheriff’s Office officials say such warnings are fake.

Residents told officials 866-618-0610 is a phone number the scammer calls from.

“Please don’t respond to these messages and call our office directly if you have any questions,” officials said.