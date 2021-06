CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help locating a hit and run suspect.

Lomarce Marcelus Chiles is wanted on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in an injury or death.

No further details about the alleged crime were provided.

Please call Crime Stoppers at (405) 366-STOP (7867) if you have information on Chiles’ whereabouts.