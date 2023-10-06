CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – We are learning more about the deadly shootout between a Cleveland County Sheriff’s Deputy and a suspect on the run.

Deputy Sean Steadman was shot during a traffic stop Wednesday morning, which started on I-35 near Exit 60 in Garvin County.

The suspect he was chasing, Kameron Jenkins, got away. Authorities are still searching for him.

On Friday, Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason spoke with News 4’s Ali Meyer about the search and his deputy’s recovery.

Sean Steadman is a father of three children.

He’s a devoted husband and an experienced law enforcement officer who came to serve in Cleveland County two years ago.

Deputy Steadman works on the District 21 Drug Task Force, which is a cooperative effort to combat illegal drugs in Cleveland County, McLain County and Garvin County.

“Criminal interdiction is a is a very important tool for us,” said Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason. “We are out there looking at the vehicles and they’re trained to identify carriers of narcotics.”

On Wednesday, Deputy Steadman got into a shootout with Kameron Jenkins during a drug traffic stop turned chase.

An innocent man nearby was killed. He has since been identified as Gwaun Frierson.

Steadman narrowly escaped with bullet wounds in his collarbone and his chin.

“He was able to really fight back after he was hit, and that’s the that’s the heart of a law enforcement officer. He kept going once [he was] hit, and by him doing that, it kept the suspect from advancing further on him and ultimately saved his life,” said Sheriff Amason.

Steadman will make a full recovery, which is welcome news for a department still reeling from tragedy.

One month ago, Cleveland County Deputy Jordan Pyle was killed, allegedly murdered by her own husband, who was also a Deputy on the force.

“We are strong. We’re resilient, and we’re going to get through this and ultimately we’re going to come out better on the other side,” said Sheriff Amason. “We’re going to really light a torch for domestic abuse.”

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is handling the murder investigation.

U.S. Marshals are trying to capture the suspect, who is still on the loose.

“They’re following all kinds of leads where there have been sightings,” said U.S. Marshal, Johnny Kulman. “I’m not prepared to say where I believe he is right now.”

Sheriff Amason confirms they believe Jenkins to be armed and dangerous.

“He’s a predator. He’s a coward, and he’s going to do whatever he can to run and hide,” said Amason.

If you have information on where to find Jenkins or if you have seen him, call 911.

Authorities are offering an $11,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. You can submit information anonymously by calling 405-235-7300 or 1-855-211-STOP. You can also submit an anonymous tip on the OKC Crime Stoppers website.