Dog who was rescued by deputy Credit: Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A deputy in Cleveland County is being recognized for saving a dog who had been shot.

On May 1, Deputy Bryan Irwin, with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department, was driving in the area of 192nd Ave SE and Lindsey Rd. in Norman when he spotted a dog laying on the side of the road.

Deputy Irwin immediately stopped and realized the dog was injured.

He stayed with the dog until help arrived from Grassland Veterinary Hospital.

Veterinarians determined the pup had been shot and was extremely dehydrated.

As a result of her injuries, her front right leg had to be amputated.

Fortunately, the dog, who was named Tricia, is now walking and is expected to recover.

Eventually, she will be up for adoption.