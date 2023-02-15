CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office has announced the latest appointment to jail leadership after two of its leaders resigned in January.

Deputy Chief Scott Sedbrook submitted his resignation letter Jan. 11 and Major Dennis Hansen submitted his Jan. 9.

Their resignations came just one week after the jail’s leadership was called into question following two women’s deaths in custody in December.

Shannon Hanchett, known in the community as the “cookie queen,” was arrested in late November after an incident at a Norman AT&T store. The encounter was caught on police body camera. The officer who arrested her said she was “exhibiting behavior consistent with some sort of mental health disorder.”

She died inside a jail cell at the detention center 12 days later.

Kathryn Milano also died in custody after she was taken to the hospital for what deputies called a “pre-existing medical condition.” She died at the hospital on December 20. The sheriff’s office did not release a statement on her death until nine days later.

On Feb. 15, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office announced Major Cary Bryant will now serve as the Deputy Chief of the Cleveland County Detention Center.

Maj. Cary Bryant. Image courtesy Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

“With his experience in mental health services and 26 years in law enforcement, Sheriff Chris Amason believe Bryant will excel in this position,” said the sheriff’s office.

Bryant previously served as the Norman Police Department’s Community Outreach Coordinator and Crisis Intervention, as well as consulting other agencies in the state on their mental health response programs.

“Sheriff Amason strongly believes in the value of mental health, and investing in these services is critical,” said the sheriff’s office. “Serving the inmates and staff inside our detention center is something we must do every day. Our agency is excited about the direction and leadership that Chief Bryant will provide moving forward.”