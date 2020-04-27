Cleveland County Health Department hosting drive-thru COVID-19 test clinic

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Cleveland County will have the chance to be tested for COVID-19 during a drive-thru test clinic.

The Cleveland County Health Department will host a drive-thru COVID-19 test clinic on Tuesday in partnership with the City of Moore and Moore Emergency Management.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 28, patients who believe they have COVID-19 are urged to come to The Station at Central Park in Moore. Testing will continue until 2 p.m. or until supplies are no longer available.

“This drive-thru event, in addition to the health department’s regular COVID-19 curbside clinic, furthers our efforts to provide widespread testing,” said Jackie Kanak, administrative director for the Cleveland County Health Department. “Results from this event will assist us in better understanding the scope of COVID-19 within this community.”

To be tested, a patient must be 18-years-old or older and experiencing a fever, cough, or shortness of breath. A person can also be tested if they have had contact with someone who tested positive for COVId-19.

Testing is free and does not require insurance or a doctor’s referral.

Organizers say that clients will be asked to answer screening questions through the car window and will need to give verbal consent to be tested.

The Station at Central Park is located at 700 S. Broadway Ave. in Moore.