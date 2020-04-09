Cleveland County Health Department hosts drive-thru COVID-19 testing

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — The Cleveland County Health Department hosted its first free COVID-19 drive-thru test site, one of 80 mobile sites now open around the state.

“Our goal is really, and I think the governor’s goal, is to test as many people that want to be tested,” Gary Cox, commissioner for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said.

That’s why free COVID-19 testing is now available at mobile clinics, like the drive-thru site at Griffin Community Park in Norman on Monday, around the state.

“They don’t need a doctors referral. They don’t need insurance. Testing is completely free,” Sarah King, with the Region 6 Health Departments, said.

You do need to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath or have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus.

“This is sort of the kick off to having curbside testing. So from this point forward, all around the state, you should have health departments that are offering test clinics or tests curbside,” King said.

They’ll first do the screening process over the phone, set an appointment and then test Oklahomans at their cars.

King said results should be in within 48-72 hours.

“We have over 80 testing sites across the state, including all of the 68 county health departments and also including the metro health departments of Tulsa and Oklahoma City,” Cox said.

Cox said right now, his department is also focused on collecting important data from Oklahomans as they’re being tested.

“We collect a great deal of data and we are expanding that because we want to include racial and ethnic statistics as well so that we can share those across the state and to see if there are disparities that need to be addressed,” Cox said. “That’s something that’s very important.”