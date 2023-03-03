CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – If you’re cleaning up tornado debris this weekend, the Cleveland County Health Department is offering free emergency tetanus shots for those not up-to-date on the vaccine.

It’s been about a week since tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma and many across the Sooner State are beginning to pick up the pieces.

The city of Norman will begin debris removal Monday, March 6.

Officials say all residential neighborhoods that receive city services are eligible for debris removal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages wearing sturdy shoes or boots, long sleeves, and gloves when handling or walking on or near debris.

If you are cleaning up damage, health officials say you should also make sure you’re up-to-date on your tetanus shot.

If you aren’t, the Cleveland County Health Department will be at CrossPointe Church, located at 2601 24th Ave SE, from 9-11 a.m. March 4. No appointment is necessary.

It is recommended adults receive a tetanus vaccine once every 10 years.