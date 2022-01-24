Cleveland County issues 14-day burn ban

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cleveland County Board of County Commissioners has issued a 14-day burn ban for the county in response to high fire danger.

This ban is effective immediately and prohibits all fires, campfires, bonfires, burning trash or other materials.

Any person convicted of violating this resolution shall be guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not more than $500, by imprisonment for not more than one year, or both.

Outdoor cooking in approved cooking appliances is permissible with due caution.