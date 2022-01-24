Cleveland County issues 14-day burn ban

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
cleveland county building exterior

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cleveland County Board of County Commissioners has issued a 14-day burn ban for the county in response to high fire danger.

This ban is effective immediately and prohibits all fires, campfires, bonfires, burning trash or other materials. 

Any person convicted of violating this resolution shall be guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not more than $500, by imprisonment for not more than one year, or both.

Outdoor cooking in approved cooking appliances is permissible with due caution.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter