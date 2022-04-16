CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office are calling upon the community to help two dogs believed to have been abandoned.

Pictures of the two dogs were shared on the Sheriff’s Office’s official Facebook page.

The dogs, pictured below, were found just west of the 96th and Duffy intersection in the Lexington area.

Two dogs who were found abandoned along a roadside in Cleveland County. Officials are calling upon the community to help them. Photo from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials believe they are abandoned because they were staying near roads and following cars.

“We are looking for someone to help care for them and possibly give them a good home,” a Sheriff’s Office official said.

Pets being abandoned is a common problem in rural areas, the official said.

“Dumping a pet is not only dangerous for the animal, it is illegal. If caught, you could be fined up to $500 or face a year in jail,” the official said.

Contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling (405) 701-8888 if you want to help the two dogs