Cleveland County requests public input for COVID-19 response

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Cleveland County leadership is asking for public input to identify needs and to suggest solutions for addressing the impact of the pandemic.

Cleveland County says it’s receiving $55 million in federal dollars to address impacts of COVID-19 and to promote recovery throughout the community.

“We want to hear from the public,” said Board of County Commissioners chair, Darry Stacy. “We are implementing a process that allows for the widest range of public input available, regardless of where someone lives or what hours they work.”

Data from the online survey will be used in determining the priorities and needs of the community.

“This survey allows a broad range of access for people to tell us how they were impacted by the pandemic and the areas they would like us to address with these funds,” Stacy said.

According to federal guidelines, the funds can be used to support public health expenditures to mitigate COVID-19 and support behavioral services and healthcare, address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, replace lost public sector revenue by funding government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue experienced due to the pandemic, and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

The county says it is also working with local stakeholders and 929 Strategies to distribute funds on an equitable basis and make sure the decisions are in line with federal regulations.