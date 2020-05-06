Cleveland County Sheriff hires former high-ranking Norman PD member to serve as undersheriff

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Cleveland County Sheriff Blake Green has hired Kent Ritchie to serve as his undersheriff.

Ritchie began serving as undersheriff on Friday, May 1, filling the role that Sheriff Blake Green vacated to become sheriff.

“I look forward to this new role,” Ritchie said. “The mission, vision and values of this administration are consistent with the values I have long held as a law enforcement officer. I believe we will continue to do great things at the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and I am honored to be a part of this agency.”

Ritchie, who has 34 years of public safety experience, worked for several municipal and state agencies including EMSTAT, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Norman Police Department and Nicoma Park Police Department, according to a Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office news release.

“We are delighted to have someone of Ritchie’s experience join our team,” Green said. “As my second in command, he will be an asset in decision making and in mentoring emerging leaders within the agency.”

Ritchie began his career as a communications dispatcher for the City of Norman and the City of Noble. He was also an Emergency Medical Technician/intermediate paramedic for the City of Norman.

Ritchie went on to become a police officer in Norman and ascended to high ranking positions within the Norman Police Department, including the ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain and finally Major.

“That career experience includes every division within the Norman agency,” the news release states.

Ritchie has worked as a District Supervisor for three government contractors over the last eight years, managing a contract with the United States Marshals Service for court security officers for the judicial security branch.

Ritchie also managed the Western District of Oklahoma’s training and budget, which Green described as experience that will benefit his role as undersheriff, Green said.

Green became sheriff after former sheriff Todd Gibson left the job to become Moore Police Department’s chief of police.

Voters will elect a new sheriff in November. Green is serving in the interim, but is not running for office, according to the news release.

