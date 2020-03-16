Cleveland County Sheriff resigns, Undersheriff to take helm

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says Sheriff Todd Gibson will step down in the coming days to become police chief at the Moore Police Department.

“As sheriff with countywide jurisdiction, I always enjoyed partnering with the municipalities to build a safe community for all Cleveland County residents and visitors,” Gibson said. “In my new role, I hope to take advantage of opportunities to work with the dedicated and talented CCSO team.”

Gibson’s last official day with the agency will be April 3.

Cleveland County Commissioners said Monday (March 16) that by state statute the undersheriff will take on the duties of the sheriff at that time.

“I have full confidence in Undersheriff Blake Green’s ability to lead the agency until we have an elected sheriff,” Commissioner Darry Stacy said.

Before coming to CCSO, Green served in leadership with Norman Police including Criminal Investigations Commander, vice-chair of CLEET, SWAT commander, and Racial Intelligence Training and Engagement trainer. He has a bachelor’s in Criminal Justice with a minor in Juvenile Justice. He attended the Senior Management Institute for Police in 2017, completing the IACP Leadership in Police Organizations.