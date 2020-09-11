Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office hosting LEO & Dispatch career fair

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – If you’ve ever wanted to join law enforcement, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for you.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is hosing a law enforcement officer and dispatcher career fair on Saturday, Sept. 12.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., participants are encouraged to head to the Cleveland County Detention Center for an application. Officials say representatives from the sheriff’s office will be on hand to answer questions.

Those who are CLEET certified or with DOC experience are preferred if they are applying for a law enforcement position. Training will be available for people applying as a dispatcher or detention officer.

