CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office will now be better able to track sex offenders moving into the area thanks to joining the nationwide offender registry network, OffenderWatch.

This new partnership allows the sheriff’s office to join over 4,000 other law enforcement agencies nationwide to collaborate on investigations and share information regarding registered sex offenders.

“When a registered offender moves from outside the county, deputies save countless hours researching and re-entering data because the offender record is seamlessly shared from one agency to the other,” said Sheriff Chris Amason. “OffenderWatch builds a history of the data we have on file, and this facilitates registry staff, investigators and others working together. So, our deputies can be more proactive in offender management and keeping the community aware.”

With over 850,000 registered sex offenders in the United States, this interlinked system helps aid in public safety in that it will allow the sheriff’s office to work with the U.S. Marshals, Internet Crimes Against Children teams and other investigators.

Plus, Cleveland County residents will have access to the OffenderWatch website, where they can look up and receive alerts when sex offenders are in the community. The information can also be found through the OffenderWatch app.