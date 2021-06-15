Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office & Moore Police join forces to form SWAT Team

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two law enforcement agencies in Cleveland County are coming together to a create a Multi-Jurisdictional Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team for the county.

The SWAT Team will be made up of Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Moore Police Department officers.

Putting together the SWAT Team will increase resources, improve training, bring in state-of-the-art equipment and enhance coverage for all of Cleveland County, which is an identified need in the county, according to officials.

“Expanding the team over multiple agencies just makes sense,” Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason said. “Any critical incident, no matter where it may be in the county, we will have the best-trained staff responding.”

The SWAT Team is the latest collaboration in an already close partnership between the Sheriff’s Office and Police Department.

Partnership is law enforcement’s future, according to Moore Police Chief Todd Gibson.

“This agreement expands relationships, shares resources, and is a benefit to all of Cleveland County,” Gibson said. Currently, this partnership is limited to Moore Police Department and the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Amason hopes to partner with other agencies in Cleveland County in the future. Sheriff Amason said, “We believe that leveraging the power of relationships and partnerships is good for law enforcement and good for all people in Cleveland County.”