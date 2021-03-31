Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office personnel to begin wearing body cameras

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Members of the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office will begin wearing body cameras on Thursday, April 1.

Sheriff Chris Amason said the body cameras will be a valuable evidentiary tool, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

“We are very excited to announce our body cams went live this week,” Amason said. “This is something I promised to our residents, and we have worked hard to train personnel and get this important new tool up and running.”

Sheriff’s Office personnel will be using WatchGuard, Inc. body cameras. Deputies have already received training on how to use the cameras.

The Sheriff’s Office has 60 cameras for deputies and detectives. Also, the Transport Division has 11 new in-car systems that monitor the backseat and the front of the vehicle, the news release states..

“We’ve gone with the newest product available, so we’ve been able to get a product that we believe addresses many of the problems other agencies have had with body-worn cameras,” Amason said. “We also spoke to other agencies about best practices, so we’re able to build on past lessons learned.”

The body cameras both provide transparency to the public and enable deputies to pull footage that can be used as evidence in cases, according to the news release.

“These cameras will provide a layer of accountability and protection for our deputies as well as serving as training tools,” Amason said. “We have a great team that has worked hard to bring this program to fruition.”