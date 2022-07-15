CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office officials are warning residents about another deputy scam.

Officials said several community members called the Sheriff’s Office and reported that they received a call from an individual pretending to be a Cleveland County deputy.

The caller has even left voicemails asking residents to call them back at (405) 322-5635.

This person is a scammer, not a real deputy, officials said.

If you receive such a call, hang-up and call the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, (405) 701-8888, officials said.

Scam calls in which the caller pretends to be a sheriff’s deputy have become an ongoing concern over the past few months, with law enforcement officials frequently warning residents about such calls.