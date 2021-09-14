Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office’s operating system gets upgrade

A Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher working with the new operating system. Photo provided by Sheriff’s Office officials.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cleveland County Sheriff said his office has upgraded to a more efficient, comprehensive operating system that will enhance law enforcement responses to emergencies throughout the county, including rural areas.

“The Sheriff’s Office needed a database that would be an all-encompassing system. Currently, we are operating out of multiple systems, which means duplicating work and loss of valuable time,” Sheriff Chris Amason said.

The new operating system is from CentralSquare Technologies. It’s designed to provide dispatchers and command staff “seamless communication and real-time connection” amid large call volumes, disasters and highly complex incidents, according to Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office officials.

The system’s mobile mapping and intelligent routing features enable deputies to arrive at crime and emergency scenes faster, officials said.

Dispatchers will now be able to save time responding to misdials by sending an automated text instead of making a phone call.

A Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher using the new operating system. Photo provided by Sheriff’s Office officials.

The system has a locate feature that sends a link to the caller’s home. When the caller accepts the link, dispatchers will be able to see real-time location data, accurate within a few feet. The feature will be especially helpful to people who live in rural parts of Cleveland County, officials said.

“This feature also enables callers to send photos to dispatch and deputies helping to identify subjects and enhance officer safety,” officials said.

The system also includes the ability to share information seamlessly between Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management and the Detention Center, which facilitates faster, more accurate report completion.

Digital evidence can be entered directly into case reports.

Booking time will be reduced by importing demographics and charges directly from records.

“Ultimately, this will speed up bookings and releases by automating paperwork,” officials said. “Detention officers will now be able to access data from arrests, warrants and prior incidents using real-time, accurate information to improve the way inmates are classified and housed.”

Sheriff’s Office officials can customize the system, changing forms, processes and workflows. Customization will help programs staff quickly identify inmates needing services, connect them to those services and release them with an effective discharge plan, according to officials.

Also, built-in analytics will enable department leaders to detect patterns and trends so they can proactively place deputies where there’s a greater need for law enforcement presence.