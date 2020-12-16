Cleveland County urging homeowners to pay taxes remotely

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Homeowners across the state are receiving their property tax statements, but officials in Cleveland County are urging people to pay attention to COVID-19 precautions as they pay their taxes.

Officials in Cleveland County are urging people to pay remotely either by online payments, by mail, or by using a drop-off box on the north side of the Cleveland County office building.

There is also a designated parking space on the north side of the building for those utilizing the drop off box.

If you decide to pay in person, you are asked to pay early and not wait until the last day.