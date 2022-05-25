NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in Cleveland County are being reminded to wear their seatbelts as part of a new ‘Click It or Ticket’ program.

“Seatbelts save lives and it’s one of the most basic ways to protect you and your family in a vehicle. My goal is that every individual knows to never put your car in gear without making sure all occupants in the car have secured their seatbelt,” Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 10,893 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes in the United States in 2020.

The ‘Click It or Ticket’ program’s goal is to raise awareness so the number will decrease every year.

The campaign will run May 23 through June 5.

