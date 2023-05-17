EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Patients have been lining up outside of a local allergy, asthma and immunology clinic for much needed injections, while the clinic tries to recover from what they said is a cyber security breach.

“This past month has been really a roller coaster,” said Dawn Booth, a patient.

Booth said she gets injections for her chronic hives every three weeks at teh Oklahoma Institute of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology clinic in Edmond. When she arrived on May 5th, she saw something peculiar.

“There were signs on the door that there was some kind of investigation with the office, but it gave an injection sign,” said Booth.

The clinic claims it has been hit with a cyber security clinic and shut the doors.

Dr. Amy Liebl Darter said it started after she and her husband downloaded an iPhone app in February. Then they started having problems with the clinic’s email, phones, and electronic medical records. The clinic was locked out of everything, even their Facebook page.

“Our patients, unbeknownst to me, are still getting text messages from our electronic medical record telling them to come for appointments, they’re still able to call the main line. Yet we have no access to that,” said Dr. Darter.

The doctor said the clinic even tried using a pre-paid cellphone, but claims that got compromised too.

Now everything is offline and unplugged. The workers are back to pen and paper.

Patients are now lining up outside for their medication while the clinic hopes to get help.

“We’ve been waiting on Cox Cable for a while,” said Dr. Darter. “We’ve had difficult to getting a forensic analysis. We’re diligently working on that. But unfortunately, it’s been way too slow.”

Dr. Darter said they’ve also sent off some devices to the FBI.

“I have not spoken with them about their findings,” said the doctor.

The Oklahoma FBI sent News 4 the following statement:

“The alleged cyber breach at the Oklahoma Institute of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology has not been formally reported to the FBI. We encourage anyone who believes they have experienced a cyber intrusion to report it to us by visiting www.ic3.gov.”

Meanwhile Booth is worried about fending off the hives and many other issues.

“The only way we can get our medical files is through the attorney general,” said Booth. “I’m more concerned about what’s going to happen in the future.”

“One of our suggestions is for patients to call Medi tab or Intelligent Medical Software directly, let them know we are desperate to get a hold of this so that we can make sure patients are well taken care of,” said Dr. Darter.