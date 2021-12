CLINTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Clinton police are searching for a man suspected of an attempted home burglary.

The suspect was allegedly breaking into a home when he was interrupted by the homeowner, who confronted him.

Investigators released both a surveillance photo of the suspect at the victim’s home, as well as a composite sketch from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The suspect in the attempted home burglary.

Please call the Clinton Police Department at (580) 323-2323 if you have information about the suspect.