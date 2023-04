CLINTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Classes in Clinton have been canceled following a threat on social media.

In a message to parents, Clinton Public Schools said a message containing “school-related threatening language” began circulating on Snapchat.

At this point, investigators say they do not know if the message originated with a Clinton student or not.

Out of an abundance of caution, Clinton Public Schools canceled all classes and activities on Wednesday, April 5.