SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Alarming dashcam video from OHP shows the dangers of not taking it slow on icy roads.

The semi driver lost control on I-40 in Sequoyah County – and was ticketed for traveling at a speed not reasonable and proper for the road conditions.

Troopers say when you get behind the wheel in slick conditions – the rules of the road change.

“Yes, you have a posted speed limit, but sometimes you’re just going to have to drive under it or at a safer speed, something that you can manage in your vehicle,” said Trooper Randy Jackson with OHP.

Jackson says even if you’re going under the speed limit – you could still get a ticket in the wintry weather.

“If it’s not safe, regardless if it’s a speed limit or not and it’s not safe, then yes,” Jackson said.

Wednesday’s crash in Sequoyah County is just an example of how one wrong move on an icy road can change things in an instant.

Troopers and police officers alike say every time we have conditions like this – they see drivers going way too fast.

“The speed limit is for ideal conditions – dry road, no moisture on it whatsoever,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “But again, these are far from ideal conditions when you’re out driving in this.”

Their best advice is give yourself plenty of time.

“Everyone knows it’s going to take you longer to get to your destination,” Knight said. “If there’s a lot of cars out, it’s obviously going to slow traffic down quite a bit. So just plan for that. Try not to be become a frustrated and angry driver out there.”